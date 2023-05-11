Handout

MANILA -- Cakes and flowers are the most popular Mother's Day gift choices among Filipinos, based on user data from Grab.

The booking app recently released the results of its GrabAds SEA Mother's Day Insights Report. The study is based on data last year from users of GrabFood, GrabMart, and GrabExpress, and in-app survey data in 2023.

It showed that chocolate, ube, and fresh fruit were the top cake flavors in 2022, with pastries and home and kitchen items also emerging as preferred gift choices.

The study also showed that Grab users in the Philippines tend to order more food and ship out items a lot more on Mother's Day. Based on last year's data, the most expensive GrabFood order was a steak set worth P7,000.

"Mother’s Day remains to be one of the most important gifting occasions in Southeast Asia. Our GrabAds report shows a surge in user activity one week before the day itself, across the region, as people start looking for ways to make this day extra special for their loved ones," GrabAds head of regional marketing Jennie Johnson said in a statement.

Other findings from the study include:

- Eighty-eight percent of Grab users in the Philippines said they have already come up with plans specific to Mother’s Day 2023

- Eight out of 10 Grab users in the country said they plan to buy their moms a gift this year, and 82% said they are keen on ordering a gift via the app. Users the promo codes MAMAMART on GrabMart and ILYMOM on GrabFood on May 14 to enjoy Mother's Day deals.

- In 2022, GrabFood orders rose by 25% on Mother's Day versus the average number of food orders across all Sundays of April

- During last year's Mother's Day, GrabExpress deliveries rose by 37% compared to average orders on the Sunday of the month prior

