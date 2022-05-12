Vanessa Hudgens, known for her starring roles in "High School Musical" and "The Princess Switch," revealed that Filipino elements have been incorporated in her gown for this year's Met Gala.

In an Instagram post, the actress said the Filipino-inspired puff sleeves are among the reasons why she is "obsessed" with her black dress.

"It was designed by a friend, Jeremy Scott, who knows the real me," she said. "The silhouette is actually historically correct for the gilded age theme."

"I got to be the glamorous witch that I am... and the puff sleeve pays homage to my Filipino heritage," she added. "Truly a magical one."

Hudgens earlier said that she hopes to have the immigrant story of her Filipina mother, Gina, made into a movie.

"My mom is from the Philippines, and growing up, there weren't really that many women who looked like me and my mom and my family on screen. It’s so important to share all the different stories because America is a massive melting pot, [just like the] world," the actress said in an interview with Glamour UK.