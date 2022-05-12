CCP'S 360 Project uses virtual reality to bring more intimate experiences on the cultural center's productions. Orly Daquipil/Handout photo

MANILA -- The Cultural Center of the Philippines (CCP) continues to adapt to the "new normal" as it unveils its planned projects and programs for 2022.

In a recent press conference, CCP chairperson Margie Moran-Floirendo said she believes that 2022 "will be a year for recovery."

"It will be a year when we march on to better normal and create a better future for our nation. We don't know the long-term effects of the pandemic to the arts communities and our audiences, but this is the year we soldier on," she said.

Some of the events lined up for 2022 include the cultural center's 53rd anniversary, the inaugural season of the Tanghalang Ignacio Gimenez (CCP Blackbox Theater), and the proclamation of new National Artists and Gawad CCP Awardees.

The CCP will also be bringing back Virgin Labfest, Cinemalaya, and National Music Competition for Young Artists as hybrid festivals.

The concert season of the Philippine Philharmonic Orchestra, on the other hand, will return with an on-site performance in September.

Meanwhile, CCP will also start rolling out digital projects such as the "Mga Kuwento ni Lola Basyang" animated short films, an enhanced version of the CCP Encyclopedia of Philippine Arts Digital, and new productions under the CCP Channel.

There is also the CCP 360 Project, which uses virtual reality through specially made cardboard goggles to bring more intimate experiences to its productions.

CCP said a Digital Hub will also rise soon at its complex, featuring touch screen wall monitors and other immersive devices, a pop-up cafe, and a hole-in-the-wall boutique.