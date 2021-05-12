Rabiya Mateo shares 'lesson' after falling into pool during Miss Universe shoot

Photo from Rabiya Mateo's Instagram account

Instead of getting frustrated after falling into the swimming pool during a Miss Universe shoot, Philippine bet Rabiya Mateo chose not to entertain negativity as she just made fun of the accident.

In an Instagram post on Wednesday, Mateo said she has learned to see the lighter side amid a bad situation, which is exactly what she did when she laughed at herself while getting out of the water.

“Lesson from this photo: When life puts you in a bad situation, just make a joke out of it,” she said in the caption.

Video clips shared by her training camp Aces & Queens on Instagram showed the Filipina beauty queen doing a fun shoot with her fellow delegates at Seminole Hard Rock Hotel and Casino in Florida.

Mateo, clad in a pink outfit and hat, talked about the unfortunate incident, which she took in stride.

“A lot of things happened. First of all, I accidentally fell in the pool so I got half of my outfit wet. And then I almost lost my diamonds,” she said.

Fortunately, she was not hurt and her diamonds were safe.

“I just want to let you know that the diamonds are safe. You have nothing to worry about,” she said in her personal Instagram Story.

Mateo is gearing up for the May 16 finals night (morning of May 17 in Manila), as she eyes the fifth Miss Universe crown for the country.

Mateo is the first representative under Miss Universe Philippines, which is headed by Miss Universe 2011 third runner-up Shamcey Supsup and beauty queen maker Jonas Gaffud.

The 69th Miss Universe competition will be aired live on A2Z channel.

Related videos:

Watch more in iWantTFC

Watch more in iWantTFC