Mario Maurer wishes Rabiya Mateo good luck in Miss Universe

MANILA – Thai superstar Mario Maurer on Tuesday wished Rabiya Mateo good luck as she tries to win the fifth Miss Universe crown for the Philippines.

In a virtual conference which launched him as one of the newest ambassadors of local telco brand TNT, Maurer said he has heard that Mateo is one of his fans.

“I heard that Rabiya is a fan of mine. I am very happy to hear that,” he said.

As the pageant coronation is just around the corner, Maurer told the Filipina beauty queen: “I wish her good luck because I know that she is in the competition. I wish that she has a good luck.”

Mateo, for her part, could not believe that Maurer greeted her.

On her Instagram Stories, she reposted an article about what the Thai superstar said and wrote: “OMG!!! Fangirling rn (right now).”

Mateo is the first representative under Miss Universe Philippines, which is headed by Miss Universe 2011 third runner-up Shamcey Supsup and beauty queen maker Jonas Gaffud.

In previous years, the country's Miss Universe delegates were sent by Binibining Pilipinas Charities Inc., which holds the annual Bb. Pilipinas pageant that was won by the likes of Pia Wurtzbach and Catriona Gray.

The 69th Miss Universe competition will be held in Florida on May 16 (May 17 in Manila) and will be aired live on A2Z channel.

Meanwhile, in the same virtual TNT conference, Maurer revealed that he wants to go back to the Philippines one day “because it is one of the nicest places on Earth to visit [if you love beaches].”

“I would like to meet all my fans again. I have my own YouTube channel. I would like to go with my manager and my team to go shoot in the Philippines if I have a chance,” he said.

When asked who among the other TNT or Smart endorsers he wants to do a commercial with, Maurer said: “For me, I would go for Sarah Geronimo.”

The Thai actor said he would also love to work on another film that is set in the country.

“Of course. I am looking forward to doing a movie in the Philippines because my last movie there is quite a good experience for me. People there are very nice. I would like to go back there again,” he said.

In 2012, Maurer co-starred with Erich Gonzales in the Star Cinema movie “Suddenly It’s Magic.”

