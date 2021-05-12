Former winners lead all-women Miss Universe selection committee

Photos from Miss Universe Facebook page

Miss Universe on Wednesday announced the eight all-women members of the selection committee of this year’s competition, bannered by two former titleholders.

Miss Universe 1997 Brook Lee of the United States and Miss Universe 2006 Zuleyka Rivera of Puerto Rico have been tapped to pick the successor of reigning queen Zozibini Tunzi, as seen in a post on the pageant's Facebook page.

Canadian television host Keltie Knight and American actress Arden Cho, who appeared on “Teen Wolf,” join the panel of judges alongside entrepreneurs Christine Duffy and Deepica Mutyala.

Colombian economist Tatyana Orozco and Sheryl Adkins-Green, an American marketing executive, completed the list of the selection committee.

The Philippines' candidate, Rabiya Mateo, is gearing up for the May 16 finals night (morning of May 17 in Manila) in Hollywood, Florida, as she eyes the fifth Miss Universe crown for the country.

Mateo is the first representative under Miss Universe Philippines, which is headed by Miss Universe 2011 third runner-up Shamcey Supsup and beauty queen maker Jonas Gaffud.

In previous years, the country's Miss Universe delegates were sent by Binibining Pilipinas Charities Inc., which holds the annual Bb. Pilipinas pageant that was won by the likes of Pia Wurtzbach and Catriona Gray.

The 69th Miss Universe competition will be aired live on A2Z channel.

Related videos:

Watch more in iWantTFC

Watch more in iWantTFC