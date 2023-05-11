MANILA -- If you are looking to splurge this Mother's Day, here are some lavish hotel experiences that your mom will surely love.

CRIMSON HOTEL

Crimson Hotel in Alabang is offering special treats for moms with its room and dining packages.

Rates start at P6,500 per night, inclusive of a dining voucher worth P2,500 which can be availed at different establishments (Firehouse Pizza, Alibi Lounge 7 Bar, and Baker J), breakfast buffet at Cafe Eight, and a complimentary upgrade to the next room category up to the Executive Club Room.

Cafe Eight will serve a Sunday brunch buffet accompanied by live entertainment, a complimentary rose, and macarons at P1,950 per person.

For moms with a sweet tooth, Baker J has a cake called Frambola made with raspberries and white chocolate for P950, and a viennoiserie box with six croissants for P650.

Meanwhile, Firehouse Pizza has the Queen's Delight Bundle for three to four persons, which includes one classic and one signature pizza, chicken and pasta platter, and raspberry tiramisu dessert for P3,200 net.

GRAND HYATT MANILA

Grand Hyatt Manila has prepared a slew of staycation, dining, and recreational offers for Mother's Day.

Guests who will stay during the Mother's Day weekend can book three nights and get the third night complimentary, with rates starting at P9,667+ per night for the Grand King and P14,334+ per night for the Grand Suite.

This includes complimentary breakfast buffet at The Grand Kitchen, with guests who will book the Grand Suite also getting access to the Grand Club Lounge on the 57th floor.

The Grand Kitchen has a Mother's Day buffet on May 14, which includes dishes such as Lamb Shoulder Biryani, Stir-Fried Premium Black Angus Beef, Goan Fish Curry, and chargrilled beef tri-tip. Rates are at P3,200 net per person (free-flow non-alcohol) and P3,800 net.

Over at The Lounge, guests can have the Merienda Cena, a grand Filipino afternoon tea celebration with drinks and delicacies inspired by the country’s native offerings. Rates are at P2,200 net per person from May 12 to 14, inclusive of free-flow rosé and a cocktail from the Coffee Cocktail Collection.

Those looking for Chinese specialties can check out No. 8 China House, which has a special set menu for 10 persons at P36,880. It includes dishes such as Peking Duck, Angus Beef in Enoki Mushroom, and Seafood Fried Rice, and a bottle of Chateau Cap De Fer.

Other Mother's Day offers include The Cellar's Mediterranean Sea Bass en Papillote with prices starting at P4,600 per order; The Peak's John Stone Tomahawk (starting at P11,900 per order) and Surf and Turf (starting at P20,480 per order), which are both good for three to four persons and include side dishes; and Florentine's sweet treats such as pralines (starting at P990 net for a box of 9) and Strawberry Sweetheart Cake (P1,950 net).

Freshly cut blooms are also available at the Flower Shop until May 14. There is also Illume Spa's Prim and Pam-Her package, a 120-minute experience that includes a hydrating facial, a scalp massage, and a hand and arm massage that is available for the whole month of May for P5,000.

NEW WORLD MAKATI

New World Makati has included a scented candle-making class for two in its Mother's Day room package.

From May 12 to 14, guests can book a Deluxe Room for P8,500++ inclusive of a buffet breakfast at Cafe 1228, or a Residence Club Deluxe Room at P11,500++ with access to the 24th floor Living Room.

On May 13, guests who book the room package can join a 45-minute scented candle-making class anytime between 2 and 5 p.m. They will also be able to bring home the candles as a keepsake.

Mother's Day dining options at New World Makati include an all-you-can eat dim sum lunch or dinner at Jasmine at P2,488 nett, and buffet at Cafe 1228 at P3,000 net for lunch and P4,000 net for dinner. Both rates apply on May 14.

Those who want to bring home a special treat for their moms can check out the Buttercream Berry Blooms, a chocolate Chantilly cake layered with berries and sponge, coated with red velvet, and topped with buttercream flowers. It is available at The Shop at P1,300 net.

THE PENINSULA MANILA

This Mother's Day weekend, The Peninsula Manila is bringing the spirit of the iconic New York jeweler Tiffany & Co. to its suites.

The Mom's Tiffany Suite Experience room package includes a one-night suite stay, a complimentary bottle of Champagne, a Tiffany's boxed flower wreath, an invitation to a bespoke private shopping experience at the Tiffany & Co. flagship store in Greenbelt, and exclusive access to The Gallery Club and its accompanying benefits, including complimentary breakfast, Peninsula Afternoon Tea, and evening cocktails.

The room package is available on May 13 and 14, with the bespoke private shopping experience open until May 21. Rates start at P20,900 for a Premier Suite, exclusive of taxes.

Mother's Day dining options at The Peninsula Manila include Escolta's Sunday brunch (P3,888 per adult, P6,388 per adult with free-flowing champagne, and P1,900 for children under 12), a four-course French menu at Old Manila (P6,888 per person), and merienda buffet at the Upper Lobby (P2,888 per adult, P3,888 per adult with a flute of champagne, and P1,400 per child below 12 years old).