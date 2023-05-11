Mother's Day 2023: Mall shows and other events for Mom

MANILA -- From mall shows to promos and workshops, here are some of the Mother's Day events you can look forward to this weekend.

ALABANG TOWN CENTER

From May 11 to 14, Alabang Town Center (ATC) is holding a Mommy Market featuring shops selling things many moms love, from makeup and fashion items to kitchen and home accessories. This is available at the mall's activity center.

On May 13, those with single or accumulated receipts worth P1,500 can treat their moms to a workshop of her choice. She can learn to make sugar body scrubs and linen sprays from Mia Rocha Lauchengco, a certified soapmaker and owner of So True Naturals; or join a flower arrangement class by renowned event stylist and muralist Indy Ycasiano.

ATC will go the extra mile on Mother's Day, May 14, with a skincare workshop by The Body Shop or a makeup tutorial by MAC Cosmetics, no purchase required. Kids can be left at the soft play area exclusively for moms who are joining any of the workshops upon presenting single or accumulated receipts worth P500.

There is also the Mommazing Race, where those who complete four pieces of ATC's puzzle can get a chance to win dining or shopping gift certificates from sponsor stores. To get a piece of the puzzle, a single or accumulated receipt worth P1,000 must be presented.

Moms who will dine or unwind at The Corte will receive flowers and be serenaded with music. A Mother's Day Flower Drop will also be held on May 14, with thousands of colorful flower petals raining down from the sky.

JOHNSON'S BABY

Johnson's Baby is celebrating Mother's Day this May through its #LoveMomWithEveryTouch campaign.

From May 12 to 14 at Watson's Uptown Mall BGC, the brand will hold the Touch Portrait series, a heartfelt tribute where moms can have their photos taken with their babies as a Mother's Day gift.

Moms can also take advantage of special promotions exclusively for them in Watsons, Robinsons, and e-commerce, as select Johnson's Baby and Aveeno Baby products are available at up to 25% off until May 15.

SHANGRI-LA PLAZA

Handout

Shangri-La Plaza has planned a selection of activities for moms this weekend.

At the Grand Atrium until May 14, mallgoers can check out "Blooms, A Special Vignette," which showcases the creations of floral event designer Gideon Hermosa and the House of Hermosa.

There will also be a Picture Perfect booth at the Grand Atrium from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m., where visitors can get a free printed photo for every single receipt of P3,000.

At 6:30 p.m., moms get a special performance with "Live at the Shang: Unbreakable with Freestyle" concert. The pop and R&B band is known for classic love songs from the late 90s to early 2000s.

For mothers who love the arts, Shangri-La Plaza is holding the exhibits "Flowers for You, Mom" and "Unbreakable: A Photo Exhibit" until May 14.

"Journeys of Wonder Women: Celebrity Arts Fair," an arts and fashion exhibit featuring the works of personalities like actor and contemporary artist Solenn Heussaff, actor-photographer-visual artist Meryll Soriano, and actor and painter Mickey Ferriols, will run at the Grand Atrium from May 23 to 28.

Other Mother's Day treats include the Baby Dove event at the Grand Atrium on May 13, Special Flower Fair for Mother's Day at L1 Main Wing from May 11 to 15, and deals on salons, skin care clinics, fitness studios, and cafes.

QUEST CLARK

Handout

A night of music, food, and all things Filipino once again unfolds at Quest Plus Conference Center Clark with its Live Love Local Fiesta.

Now on its second year, the Fiesta is set on May 13. Moms and other guests will be serenaded by the award-winning OPM vocal group The CompanY.

Another highlight of the program is the Flores De Mayo parade. Popular Kapampangan fashion designers Frederick Policarpio, Marlon Tuazon, Jojo Macapinlac, Mich Viray, Rosette Biag, Rich Sabinian, and Philip Torres will take part in the procession as they showcase their best creations worn by the women of Pampanga.

The Fiesta will take place at the Filinvest Mimosa+ Open Grounds, with gates opening at 5 p.m. Tickets are available at P3,000 net with free-flowing snacks and drinks.

VIU

Streaming service Viu is holding a Mother's Day event at The Block Activity Center, SM North EDSA this weekend.

"Mom's Viu-tiful Day" will feature activity booths by event partners Nido, Virginia Foods, Silka, and Ensure Gold; complimentary massages at the Eomma Massage Corner; and even a mom recording booth.

A six-month Viu Premium Subscription is also up for grabs for the most inventive "Best MOMent" post on social media using the photo wall mounted at the venue.

All mothers are welcome to the K-Beauty bar for a complimentary makeover and to try out the newest K-makeup products from Ever Bilena. At Viu's Chill Spot mommy influencer Abby Tabladillo will demonstrate easy Korean inspired meals on stage using Virginia Food products, while beauty influencer Romsy Dineros will host a workshop to show attendees how to achieve the perfect K-beauty look.

The "Mom's Viu-tiful Day" event will also feature a performance by OPM singer Aia de Leon. Moms can also look forward to goodie bags and other treats, as well as the chance to win Viu premium subscriptions.