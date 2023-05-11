MANILA -- Celeste Cortesi wowed her fans and fellow beauty queens on Thursday as she released photos from her butterfly-themed shoot.

In an Instagram post, the reigning Miss Universe Philippines compared her journey as a beauty queen to the transformation of a butterfly.

Sporting short hair, she posed in a sexy two-piece outfit by Just Bonita, with origami butterflies on one side of her face, chest, and arm.

"Like the butterfly's metamorphosis, this entire experience has led me towards self-discovery and empowerment," Cortesi said.

"This butterfly is ready to spread her wings and to take flight to greater heights," she added.

Cortesi will pass her Miss Universe Philippines crown this Saturday, May 13, at the Mall of Asia Arena in Pasay City.

She said she is thankful for the opportunity to represent the country on the international stage.

"We are a few days away from crowning the next Miss Universe Philippines. I can't help but to reminisce the entire journey that contributed to who I am today, from all the struggles and hardships to the overwhelming support of everyone which I am very thankful for," she said.

Cortesi was considered a fan favorite when she competed in the Miss Universe pageant earlier this year, but she failed to secure a spot in the Top 16. This ended the Philippines' semi-final streak since 2010.

The country currently has four Miss Universe titleholders: Catriona Gray (2018), Pia Wurtzbach (2015), Margie Moran (1973), and Gloria Diaz (1969).