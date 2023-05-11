Pauline Amelinckx during the swimsuit round of the Miss Universe Philippines 2023 preliminary competition. Facebook/Miss Universe Philippines

MANILA -- Returning candidate Pauline Amelinckx won the most number of special awards during the Miss Universe Philippines 2023 preliminary competition on Wednesday.

The representative from Bohol took home the following: Miss Creamsilk Ultimate, Miss Soen, Miss Kemans Body, Miss Hello Glow, Miss Origee Beauty Drink by Skin Magical, Miss Jojo Bragais, Miss Titan Universe, Miss Enderun, Miss Smilee Apparel, and Miss Avana.

Many pageant fans believe that she has a strong chance of winning the Miss Universe Philippines crown on her third attempt. She placed in the Top 5 in the 2020 and 2022 editions of the pageant.

Makati's Michelle Dee, another runner-up in last year's Miss Universe Philippines pageant, also received multiple accolades on Thursday's preliminary competition. She received the following awards: Miss Pond's, Miss Aqua Boracay, and Miss Zion Philippines.

The rest were given to Angelique Manto of Pampanga (Miss Avon, Miss Okada, Miss Jewelmer, and Miss Cavaso) and Jannarie Zarzoso of Agusan del Norte (Miss Kingston International College).

The Miss Universe Philippines 2023 coronation night will be held on May 13 at the Mall of Asia Arena in Pasay City.

The winner will succeed Celeste Cortesi as the country's representative in the Miss Universe pageant.