Andi Manzano gives birth to third daughter Lucia

MANILA – Andi Manzano has given birth to her third child.

Manzano shared on Instagram photos of her newborn daughter Esmeralda Lucia.

“Meet Lucia. 05/11/23. 8:35am. 6.6 pounds. Esmeralda Lucia Manzano Reyes. We are so in love with her,” she captioned her post.

Following her post, several netizens and celebrities quickly congratulated her for having another beautiful daughter.

It was in November when Manzano announced that she and her husband, businessman GP Reyes, are expecting another child together.

In a recent interview, Manzano said she is “super blessed because my pregnancies have been very easy, nothing serious.”

She said she has also prepared her two girls for her third pregnancy.

“This pandemic has brought them so close, so they wanted another baby,” Manzano disclosed. “Well, they are getting one. They’ve always wanted a baby again.

“It’s on the Christmas wish list of my eldest daughter. She wanted a baby boy. After Christmas, when we told her that I was expecting, she started crying. She said, ‘That is what I’ve been praying for.’”