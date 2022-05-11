MMDA launches 2022 national art contest

MANILA -- The Metropolitan Manila Development Authority (MMDA) is inviting artists to take part in its 2022 National Art Competition, an offshoot of the government agency's metro-wide photography, songwriting, and painting contests.

In a Facebook post, MMDA said the competition is open to Filipino artists aged 18 to 35 years old. They may submit their entries to MMDA via email until June 30.

First and second prize winners will receive P300,000 and P200,000, respectively, and a scholarship for the Art Residency Program.

Four finalists, on the other hand, will be given P50,000 each.

"As part of the MMDA's mandate to preserve and further promote the culture, not just of Metro Manila, but of the entire country, we are launching the 2022 National Art Competition to encourage Filipino artists to showcase their skills," said MMDA chairman Romando Artes.

"Through this competition, we can immortalize the varied yet rich culture of our country and appreciate it through visual arts," he added.