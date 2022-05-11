MANILA -- Theater and TV actress Kakai Bautista took to social media on Wednesday to pay tribute to the late stylist and makeup artist Fanny Serrano.

In an Instagram post, Bautista said she is thankful to Serrano for his kindness and generosity.

She also revealed how he defended her and inspired her to embrace her own beauty.

"A few years ago, ikaw na isang Fanny Serrano ang nagtanggol at binigyan ako ng inspiration na laging magtiwala sa aking ganda," she said.

"Sa mundong punong-puno ng pagsamba sa stereotype na ganda, nag-iisa ka," she added, sharing photos of her "Fanny Serrano transformation."

"May you rest in God's eternal peace."

Serrano, who made an indelible mark in hair, makeup, and fashion styling, died peacefully in his sleep on Tuesday night, more than a year after he suffered a massive stroke.

He was 74.

The family has yet to finalize funeral arrangements for Serrano.