MANILA -- Leren Bautista received congratulatory messages from her fellow beauty queens after leading the council race in Los Baños, based on partial and unofficial tallies.

Leaving comments on Bautista's Facebook page, Miss Universe Philippines 2019 Gazini Ganados, Miss Grand International 2020 first runner-up Samantha Bernardo, and Binibining Pilipinas Intercontinental 2019 Emma Tiglao said they are "proud" of her election win.

Also showing their support are Miss Universe Philippines 2021 second runner-up Steffi Aberasturi, Bb. Pilipinas Grand International 2019 Aya Abesamis, Bb. Pilipinas 2017 finalist Larah Grace Lacap, and Bb. Pilipinas 2012 first runner-up Elaine Kay Moll, among others.

Bautista finished in the Top 10 of Miss Universe Philippines 2021, which was won by Beatrice Gomez.

She was crowned Binibining Pilipinas Globe in 2019, and placed second runner-up in the Miss Globe pageant in the same year.