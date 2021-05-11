‘Saan ang laban?’ Samantha Bernardo wows with glam look for PH embassy visit in Thailand

She may have already been crowned Miss Grand International 2020 1st runner-up, but Samantha Bernardo looked every bit pageant-ready as she took on a full day of activities in Thailand, including visiting the Philippine embassy there.

“Saan ang laban ulit?” quipped one fan, whose comment Bernardo re-posted through her Instagram Stories.

Styled by Miss Grand International’s Thai glam team, Bernardo had on her runner-up crown and wore a bright yellow gown, fitting for another pageant outing.

During her visit to the Philippine Embassy in Thailand, Bernardo also met with members of the Filipino community.

A striking photo taken there saw Bernardo placing her right hand on her chest, with a huge Philippine flag in the background.

Bernardo has been in Thailand for over two months, since arriving there for the pageant in February. She was crowned runner-up, placing second to USA’s Abena Appiah, in March.

