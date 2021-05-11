7 movies to look forward to at 2021 Korean Film Festival

MANILA - Seven films from different genres will be screened for Filipino audiences at the 2021 Korean Film Festival (KFF).

Ensuring everyone’s safety during the global pandemic, this year’s KFF titled “Full House, Fun for All” is once again held online for the whole month of May.

The films to be shown belong to the action, comedy, family drama genres, and are categorized per week to cater to the varying preferences of every member of the household.

Under the action genre, there’s the 2019 film “Exit” starring Jo Jung-suk and Girls Generation’s Im Yoon-ah, as well as the 2019 film “Extreme Job” starring Ryu Seung-ryong, Lee Hanne, Jin Seon-kyu, Lee Dong-hwi, and Gong Myung.

The comedy category has the 2016 film “My Annoying Brother” featuring Jo Jung-suk, EXO’s Do Kyung-soo, and Park Shin-hye, as well as the 2019 film “Miss and Mrs. Cops” starring Ra Mi-ran and Lee Sung-kyung.

Get your tissues ready because under the family drama genre is the highly-acclaimed 2019 film “Kim Jiyoung, Born in 1982” starring Jung Yu-mi and Gong Yoo. Also included is the 2018 flick “Keys to the Heart” featuring Lee Byung-hun, Park Jung-min, and 2021 Oscars’ Best Supporting Actress winner Youn Yuh-jung, and the 2018 drama “The Soul-Mate” starring Ma Dong-seok and Kim Young-kwang.

KFF is one of the landmark events of Korean Cultural Center’s “Kolorful Adventures” campaign. It takes inspiration from the country's colorful culture that has been the playground of most Filipinos since the advent of the Hallyu Wave, and has been the companion of many in weathering the ongoing pandemic.

Organized by the Korean Cultural Center and the Embassy of the Republic of Korea in the Philippines, “Full House, Fun for All” is done in partnership with Korea Film Council, Film Development Council of the Philippines, Korea Tourism Organization, Viva International Pictures, APOP, and its official telecommunications partner Smart.

Related video: