Reigning Miss Universe R'Bonney Gabriel arrives in Manila. Instagram/Miss Universe



MANILA -- Reigning Miss Universe R'Bonney Gabriel has finally arrived in Manila.

The Filipino-American beauty queen, who received a warm welcome at the airport on Wednesday, said she is excited to attend this year's Miss Universe Philippines pageant.

The coronation night will be held on May 13 at the Mall of Asia Arena in Pasay City.

"I've watched it for previous years and it was so inspiring," she told members of the media, including ABS-CBN News. "It's such a big production and so to actually go to the pageant is a dream come true."

"And I'm excited because my family's here as well," she added. "So to be able to spend a little bit of time with them is going to be nice."

Gabriel has always been vocal about her love for the Philippines. She was born to a Filipino father and an American mother.

She is the first Filipino-American to win Miss Texas, Miss USA, and Miss Universe.