Mother's Day 2023: Delicious treats for Mom

MANILA -- Looking for a gift for Mother's Day this weekend? Here are some food offerings that will are guaranteed to bring a smile on your mom's face.

BIZU'S MOTHER'S DAY CAKE COLLECTION

Bizu is offering a cake collection in celebration of Mother's Day. One of these is Charlotte, which has layers of Biscuit Cuillère, blackberry mousse, and raspberry gelée, crowned with a medley of fresh berries and Macaron de Paris.

Marion, on the other hand, is a cake with sugar-free milk chocolate ganache atop a gluten-free Dacquoise crust, garnished with fresh strawberries.

Lastly is the Strawberry Shortcake, which features delicate layers of genoise sponge and strawberries, and a raspberry-infused Chantilly cream.

Aside from cakes, Bizu also has a rose-colored Macaron de Paris tower filled with chocolate ganache, four Bespoke Gift Sets featuring handcrafted desserts and select retail products, and a Roasted Lamb Leg set.

All these are available at Bizu branches at Greenbelt 2, Greenhills Promenade, Alabang Town Center, Robinsons Magnolia, and Miranila. More details are available on the restaurant's website.

CONTI'S BANACRUNCH

Conti's Bakeshop and Restaurant has released a new cake to mark Mother's day festivities.

The BanaCrunch has a butter cookie crust, cashew caramel, fresh bananas, and cream, and is topped with honeycomb like a golden crown, fit for the queen of the family.

It is available in all Conti's stores and via delivery through its website and hotline at (02) 8580-8888, as well as Grab and Foodpanda. For a limited time, customers can bring a 2-in-1 apron tote bag with every purchase of a whole BanaCrunch.

GOLDILOCKS' CAKES FOR MOM

Goldilocks has two Mother's Day cake offerings to make moms feel that they are the best.

There is the new Mango Dream (P690), a triple-layered chiffon cake filled with buttercream and fresh mangoes, topped with mango icing.

The other is Mom's Choco Cake (P690), an 8x12 chocolate chiffon dedication cake with chocolate icing topped with pastel flower designs. It also includes an icing lettering of the customer's preferred Mother's Day message on top of the cake.

Goldilocks also has a Mom's Bundle (P1,200), which includes Baked Lasagna and a 9-inch Mom's Choco Cake.

All products can be ordered at Goldilocks stores and delivery via the bakeshop's website, as well as GrabFood and Foodpanda.

GRINGO'S WING MOM PACK

Gringo is celebrating Mother's Day with the Wing Mom Pack, which combines the restaurant's classics with new dishes.

The meal, which is good for a family of three to four, includes Cerveza Wings and Gringo's Smokehouse Barbecue Ribs. The ribs and chicken combo comes with either Cuban Rice or Mashed Potato, Bacon Cream Fusilli, and two desserts: Lemon Tres Leches and Ube Tres Leches.

The Wing Mom Pack is priced at P1,899 and is available in all Gringo branches, and delivery via the restaurant's website as well as GrabFood and Foodpanda.

KRISPY KREME'S MOTHER'S DAY DOUGHNUTS

Krispy Kreme's doughnut collection for Mother's Day features two special flavors.

This includes Mixed Berry Crunch, a ring doughnut dipped in mixed berry crunch glaze, topped with vanilla kreme, sprinkles and berry flavored jellies.

The other is Pistachio Crunch Cake, a cake doughnut dipped in crunchy pistachio glaze topped with vanilla kreme and roasted pistachio.

These are available at Krispy Kreme branches nationwide and delivery via the store's website, hotline, GrabFood, Foodpanda, Pick.a.Roo, Mangan, OrderMo, and Groover.

Krispy Kreme is also releasing M-O-M Doughnuts during the Mother's Day weekend, May 12 to 14.

LEMON SQUARE BAKERY TREAT'S UBE VANILLA ROSE CAKE

Lemon Square Bakery Treats has handcrafted a cake that resembles a bouquet of roses, which makes an ideal Mother's Day gift.

The Ube Vanilla Rose Cake has layers of ube and vanilla chiffon cakes filled with ube jam, coated with purple icing, decorated with buttercream icing in the shape of a rose, and wrapped around with a pink ribbon.

It is available until May 15 in all Lemon Square Bakery Treats stores, and delivery via the bakeshop's app and website.