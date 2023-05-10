MANILA – Kendra Kramer has ticked off one item from her bucket list as she finally got her own car for the first time.

At the age of 13, Kramer, the eldest child of Doug and Chesca Kramer, shared on her social media that she is lucky to get her first car at a young age.

“I feel like crying! My very first car,” she said in the caption.

Kramer giggled over the color of her mini car, which she also described as a nature-friendly vehicle.

“And the beauty beyond the cute color, and friendly price. That it's ALL ELECTRIC,” she continued.

The popular teenager also named her car “Blush”; her explanation: it makes her blush whenever she sees it.

Aside from being part of a celebrity family, Kendra has become a social media darling, with frequent comparisons to Miss Universe titlist Catriona Gray due to their resemblance.

Last year, in her interview with Nylon Manila, the student-athlete was asked about the career she wants to pursue when she gets older.

She is considering the idea of starting a beauty business and becoming a pediatrician, among others.

"I don’t really limit myself to the jobs of my parents," she said. "It doesn't necessarily have to be like, I just want to do showbiz, or I just want to be an athlete, or both. Because I also want to be a doctor. Part of me also wants to become a fashion designer. Another part of me wants to become a businesswoman. Another part of me wants to be a model."

While she generally finds pageants "interesting," she said it is not something she sees herself doing in the near future.

"I actually want to join, not necessarily beauty pageants, but I want to join fashion shows. Beauty pageants are interesting to me, but I'd rather walk in, you know, like runway shows or fashion shows," she said.

Aside from Kendra, Doug and Chesca have two other kids: Scarlett and Gavin.



