Watch more News on iWantTFC

Filipino filmmakers have joined the 39th edition of the Los Angeles Asian Pacific Festival.

This year's festival comes as Asian representation continues to make an impact in Hollywood.

"We're always excited with folks that come with us or through us," said Francis Cullado, executive director of Visual Communications which organized the event. "These are folks who are successful now but are coming from the community."



The festival is also heavy on offerings from Filipino filmmakers and Filipino stories.

Filipino celebrities Sam Milby and Arci Muñoz lent their voices in the animated movie "Hayop Ka.”

San-San Onglatco, meanwhile, brought her AFI-thesis which revolves around a Filipino-Muslim caregiver who became a drag queen.



"It’s a great film festival that nurtures Asian-American voices," San-San said. "They support Filipino-American voices. It's a wonderful place to show your work."



A handful of documentaries also made waves including Siklab Films' "Liwanag" which follows Filipino caregivers during the COVID pandemic.



Among the film's subjects was Nerissa Roque, who became a victim of anti-Asian hate, which the film also included.



Filipino-Canadian Kat Jayme also impressed festival participants with her basketball documentary, "The Grizzlie Truth."



After two years in the making, Emmy winner Michele Josue's "Nurse Unseen" was welcomed by healthcare workers and activists.



The film looks at the history of Filipino nurses in the U.S. from the turn of the century, and throughout the COVID pandemic.



"It's such an honor," filmmaker Carlo Velayo shared. "Half of our interviews, half of our crew are based here in Los Angeles so it really is like a homecoming for us."



One story not told on screen, however. The festival is honoring one of LA's early Filipino and media pioneers Linda Mabalot, who led Visual Communications for nearly two decades.



"In the 20 years that Linda was here, she was not just a mentor, activist, filmmaker," said Jason Tiangco, archives manager of Visual Communications. "She was also pretty much the blueprint for a lot of community leaders."



The festival runs until May 13 at several locations in Los Angeles, as well as a few online offerings.