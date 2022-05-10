Theater director Toff de Venecia is poised to get a third term as representative of the fourth district of Pangasinan, based on partial and unofficial tallies.

The son of former Speaker Jose de Venecia and ex-Pangasinan Rep. Gina de Venecia garnered 213,020 votes, surpassing Alipio Fernandez's 53,162 votes.

In a Facebook post Tuesday, De Venecia expressed his gratitude to all those who voted for him, and vowed to continue his programs focusing on education, health, tourism, and the arts, among others.

"Makakaasa po kayo na ipagpapatuloy at paiigtingin pa natin lalo ang ating Buhay-Kabuhayan program sa infra, edukasyon, kalusugan, turismo, agrikultura, at community-based livelihood. At siyempre pa, ang pagsulong ng sining, kultura, at creative industries sa ating distrito at sa buong bansa," he said.

"Nakakataba po ng puso ang mahigit 213,000 na boto o 80% ng total votes cast," he added.

A former child actor, De Venecia is also the co-founder of The Sandbox Collective, a Manila-based performing arts group.

He is also part of 9 Works Theatrical, which has mounted both original shows and productions of Broadway and West End classics.