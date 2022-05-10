MANILA -- Former beauty queen Shamcey Supsup took to social media to express her gratitude even as her party-list lags in the partial results of the 2022 elections.

The Miss Universe Philippines national director was eyeing a Congressional seat through the ARTE party-list, which ranks 144th with 41,136 votes.

In a Facebook post, Supsup assured that she will continue her efforts for the country's creative industry even without a position in government.

"Maraming, maraming salamat sa lahat ng nakiisa sa ating layuning palakasin ang creative industry ng Pilipinas. Patuloy pa rin natin itong isusulong, may posisyon man o wala sa gobyerno," she said.

"Proud ako sa malinis, tapat at transparent na pagtakbo sa halalang ito. Salamat muli, mga ka-ARTE," she added.

Supsup is the first nominee of ARTE party-list, which advocates for the retail, textile, tradition, entertainment and creative sectors.

The Miss Universe 2011 third runner-up graduated magna cum laude at the University of the Philippines Diliman in Architecture and topped the licensure examination in 2010 with a rating of 86.6%.