Leren Bautista is leading the council race in Los Baños, based on partial and unofficial tallies.

The former beauty queen garnered 25,345 votes, ranking first among 32 candidates for councilor in Los Baños' lone district.

In a Facebook post on Tuesday, Bautista thanked all those who believed in her, and promised to be a good public servant.

"Ako po ay nagpapasalamat sa aking mga kababayan sa Los Baños na sumama at sumuporta sa aking laban bilang konsehal ng bayan. Ang boto at tiwalang ipinagkaloob nyo po sa akin ay hindi ko kailanman sasayangin. Maglilingkod po tayo nang tapat at totoo sa ating bayan," she said.

"Simula na po ng isang kapana-panabik at pambihirang pagkakataong kayo ay mapaglingkuran," she added.

Bautista finished in the Top 10 of Miss Universe Philippines 2021, which was won by Beatrice Gomez.

She was crowned Binibining Pilipinas Globe in 2019, and placed second runner-up in the Miss Globe pageant in the same year.