Former beauty queen Ali Forbes. Photo from Facebook: ali.forbes.5

MANILA -- Former beauty queen Ali Forbes takes comfort in the fact that she "fought a good fight" as she falls behind in the Quezon City council race.

In a Facebook post on Tuesday, Forbes said she is overwhelmed by the love and support she has received in her first attempt to run for councilor of the sixth district of Quezon City.

She ranked 10th among 25 candidates with 33,341 votes, based on partial and unofficial tallies.

"Sa lahat ng mga naniwala at sumuporta, we fought a good fight. Kahit kulang tayo sa makinarya, nag-stay pa rin po kayo at nagtiwala," she said.

"Maraming, maraming salamat po ulit sa inyong lahat."

Forbes finished first runner-up in Binibining Pilipinas 2012.

She joined the ABS-CBN reality show "Pinoy Big Brother" in 2016.