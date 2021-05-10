Rabiya Mateo accidentally falls into swimming pool during Miss Universe shoot

MANILA – Rabiya Mateo laughed at herself after she accidentally fell into a pool while doing a Miss Universe shoot.

Video clips shared by Mateo’s training camp Aces & Queens on Instagram showed the Filipina beauty queen doing a fun shoot with her fellow delegates at Seminole Hard Rock Hotel and Casino in Florida.

Mateo, clad in a pink outfit and hat, talked about the unfortunate incident, which she took in stride.

“A lot of things happened. First of all, I accidentally fell in the pool so I got half of my outfit wet. And then I almost lost my diamonds,” she said.

Fortunately, she was not hurt and her diamonds were safe.

“I just want to let you know that the diamonds are safe. You have nothing to worry about. I just want to say thank you to Drake of Luna for letting me borrow his diamonds,” she said in her personal Instagram Story.

Mateo is the first representative under Miss Universe Philippines, which is headed by Miss Universe 2011 third runner-up Shamcey Supsup and beauty queen maker Jonas Gaffud.

In previous years, the country's Miss Universe delegates were sent by Binibining Pilipinas Charities Inc., which holds the annual Bb. Pilipinas pageant that was won by the likes of Pia Wurtzbach and Catriona Gray.

The 69th Miss Universe competition will be held in Florida on May 16 (May 17 in Manila) and will be aired live on A2Z channel.

