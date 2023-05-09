Leni Robredo leads the launching of the coffee table book "Tayo ang Liwanag" featuring photos taken during the 2022 elections. Photo courtesy of Angat Buhay



MANILA — Former Vice President and Angat Buhay chairperson Leni Robredo launched a coffee table book titled "Tayo ang Liwanag," a compilation of photos and stories from her 2022 presidential bid.

A year after she was defeated by President Ferdinand "Bongbong" Marcos Jr. in the May 2022 presidential elections, Robredo reminisced about the “people’s rallies” organized by her supporters.

Robredo said the pricing of the 388-page book (P2,499 for hardbound and P1,000 for softbound) was a struggle within her team but she overruled the majority and priced it "at cost."

"Kuwento nating lahat ito, hindi lang ito kuwento ko, so maraming salamat pero I really want to thank everyone not just for joining us sa laban na pinagdaanan natin na napakahirap pero for not losing hope even after the grief we felt when we lost," Robredo said.

(This is the story of all of us, this is not just my story, so thank you very much but I really want to thank everyone not just for joining us in the battle that we went through which was very difficult but for not losing hope even after the grief we felt when we lost.)

Robredo also recognized during the program the photographers whose pictures are included in the book: Charie Villegas, Jay Ganzon, Czar Dancel, and Bullit Marquez, as well as writers Aica Dioquino and editor Yvette Fernandez.

During her speech, Robredo noted that some in the audience were teary-eyed as they recalled the ups and downs of the campaign period.

"Itong librong ito 'pag tiningnan n'yo siya, para siyang diary ng everything that has happened," Robredo said.

(This book when you look at it, it's like a diary. It's like a diary of everything that has happened.)

Robredo once again assured the crowd gathered at the Museo ng Pag-asa in Quezon City that she has no regrets despite losing in the 2022 elections.

"Ako, parati ko rin 'tong inuulit, if I have to go through it all over again, I will, kasi tingin ko marami tayong na-achieve na on the day that I announced my candidacy. I never thought ma-achieve natin, 'yung numbers natin bagsak, 'yung vilification na natanggap natin over the course of 6 years sobra-sobra, pero kayo, marami sa inyo first time na na-involve sa kampanya pero you gave your all," Robredo said.

(I always say that, if I have to go through it all over again, I will, because I think we achieved a lot on the day that I announced my candidacy. I never thought we could achieve it, our numbers were falling, and the vilification we received over the course of 6 years is too much but you, many of you were involved in the campaign for the first time but you gave your all.)