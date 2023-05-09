'Pride Plays': Theater shows tell LGBTQIA+ stories

Handout

MANILA -- Barefoot Theatre Collaborative is celebrating Pride Month with a series of shows that tell stories about the LGBTQIA+ community.

"Pride Plays" features two productions -- Mikaela Regis' "Unica Hijas" and Floy Quintos' "Laro" -- which will be supported by talks and sessions related to the community.

It will have a total of 10 shows at the Power Mac Center Spotlight in Makati on the following dates: June 10, 11, 16, 17, 18, 23, and 25.

Tickets to "Pride Plays," which is only for audiences 18 years old and above, are available on Ticket2Me and show buyers.

Marketed as a play by and for the lesbian and queer community, "Unica Hijas" features Ash Nicanor, Joy Delos Santos, and Pau Benitez.

Directed by Pat Valera with assistant direction by Yvonne Russell, it was first staged in the Virgin Labfest in June 2022.

"Laro," on the other hand," is described as a show made for and by gays and queers, and is a reimagination of Arthur Schnitzler's "La Ronde."

Part of the cast are Phi Palmos, Gio Gahol, Jojo Cayabyab, Al Gatmaitan, Mike Liwag, Ross Pesigan, Noel Escondo, Andre Miguel, Shaun Ocrisma, and Jeremy Majores. The play is directed by John Mark Yap.