Chie Filomeno clarifies stance on body enhancements

MANILA – Chie Filomeno responded to a netizen who criticized her stance on body enhancements.

In a TikTok video, she addressed the comment that questioned whether promoting body enhancements is a form of women empowerment.

“Women empowerment ba yan?? Ieecncourage nyo mga kababaihan na magparetoke buong mukha kesa iembrace ung natural na ganda ng pinay,” the netizen commented.

In response, Filomeno clarified that she is not encouraging anyone to undergo such procedures and that she never claimed it to be the right thing to do.

“Una sa lahat, wala po tayong ine-encourage at wala po akong sinasabi na ito ang tamang gawin, ito ang dapat gawin,” she said.

Filomeno also expressed that she sees nothing wrong with people who choose to enhance their looks.

“Wala naman pong masama sa pagpaparetoke o page-enhance sa kung anong meron ka. Kung ito ang sa tingin mo magpapasaya sa 'yo, magbibigay confidence sa 'yo, why not do it?”

“Wala ka namang natatapakang tao. Wala kang nasasaktang tao. At isa pa, pera mo ba ang gamit ko sa pagpaparetoke ko? ‘Di ba hindi? Pero kung oo, sige, bayaran kita,” she added.

Towards the end of the clip, Filomeno called out the netizen for seemingly degrading everyone who had their looks changed.

“Ang tanda tanda na po natin. Alam na po natin kung ano ang tama sa mali. Iyang ginagawa mo, yan yung mali. Parang dine-degrade mo lahat ng taong nagparetoke. Parang ang sama-sama naming tao for doing something that would make us happy na wala kaming tinatapakang tao,” she said.

Moving forward, Filomeno hopes people can broaden their understanding on this matter.

“I am not saying that this is the right thing to do. Pero sana mas lawakan pa natin 'yung understanding natin sa topic na ito.”