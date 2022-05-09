MANILA -- Kylie Verzosa exercised her right to vote for the first time on Monday.

In an Instagram post, the former Miss International said she feels "empowered" to be able to choose the country's next set of leaders.

"First-time voter. Loud and proud," she said. "Never felt so empowered."

Verzosa can be seen wearing a pink bracelet in her post, which also showed her finger with indelible ink. Pink is the color of Vice President Leni Robredo's presidential campaign.

The former beauty queen has been a vocal supporter of Robredo, and was present in some of her campaign rallies.

Verzosa rose to fame after winning Miss International in 2016. She went on to pursue a career in showbiz, starring in movies such as "Sisid" and "The Housemaid."

Her latest project is the film "Ikaw Lang Ang Mahal" with Zanjoe Marudo, which is set to premiere on Vivamax on May 20.