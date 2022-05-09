Halalan 2022: Beauty queens exercise right to vote

MANILA -- Beauty queens joined the rest of the country in exercising their right to choose the Philippines' next set of leaders on Monday.

Miss Intercontinental 2021 Cindy Obenita encouraged her fellow Filipinos to "stand up, speak up, and show up" in the 2022 polls.

"Vote wisely, mahal kong Pilipinas!" she said.

Miss Globe 2021 Maureen Montagne shared a similar belief as she hopes that Filipinos will make their voices heard by casting their votes.

"To have a voice is to use your vote. Let's use our voices today, Pilipinas!" she said.

Binibining Pilipinas International 2021 Hannah Arnold also shared a photo of her finger with indelible ink, with the caption: "Your voice. Your vote. Our victory."

Miss Earth 2017 Karen Ibasco, for her part, said: "Practice your right to vote for the country. Vote wisely!"

Other beauty queens who have been using their respective social media platforms to inspire others to vote include Miss Universe Philippines 2022 Charity Pauline Amelinckx, Miss Universe Philippines 2022 second runner-up Katrina Llegado, and Binibining Pilipinas 2021 second runner-up Meiji Cruz.