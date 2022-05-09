MANILA – These restaurants and shops are rewarding Filipinos who cast their votes in this year's elections.

Those who show their finger with indelible ink can avail of the following discounts and freebies.

AUNTIE ANNE'S

From May 9 to 13, voters can avail of buy one, take one deals on Auntie Anne's Ube Cheese Bites. Customers are required to show their finger marked with indelible ink, and may order up to two servings.

BUFFALO WINGS 'N THINGS

Chicken joint Buffalo Wings 'N Things is giving voters free Downtown Iced Tea with every Grand Slam Favorites order on May 9. The promo is valid for dine-in and takeout transactions.

CHATIME

Milk tea chain Chatime is giving a free regular-sized Pearl Milk Tea to voters for every purchase of one drink of their choice. The promo is valid from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m. on May 9 for walk-in transactions.

CHILI'S

American restaurant chain Chili's is giving a 20% discount on all items on May 9 to those who exercise their right to vote.

The promo is valid for dine-in orders, and does not require any minimum purchase.

CHOWKING

From May 9 to 13, fast food chain Chowking is giving voters a free extra scoop of ice cream for every purchase of Super Sangkap Halo-Halo. The promo is available for dine-in, takeout, drive-thru, and delivery.

CLASSIC SAVORY

Chicken restaurant Classic Savory is giving voters free Mango Pudding for every P500 single receipt purchase on May 9. The promo is valid for dine-in and takeout orders.

DAIRY QUEEN

Dessert store Dairy Queen is giving a free Blizzard upsize from regular to medium to voters on May 9. The promo is valid to those who present their finger with indelible ink in-store.

DOMINO'S PIZZA

Pizza chain Domino's is giving voters a free Regular Classic Pizza for every order of Family Finest or Specialty Pizza on May 9. The promo is available for dine-in and takeout.

KOOMI

Yogurt store Koomi is giving free Stick-On-Me Purple Rice to those who present their finger with indelible ink on May 9 with their drink order.

KRISPY KREME

Donut chain Krispy Kreme is giving one free Original Glazed Doughnut to voters with any purchase on May 9. Customers are required to show their indelible ink.

NANBANTEI OF TOKYO

Japanese restaurant Nanbantei of Tokyo is offering a 20% off on dine-in orders to voters this May 9. No minimum purchase is required.

OH MY GREEK

This May 9, restaurant Oh My Greek is giving a 20% discount on Pork or Chicken Gyro Wrap or Gyro with Greek Rice when they present their finger with indelible ink. The promo is available at SM North, BF Homes, SM City Grand Central, SM City San Lazaro, Salcedo, BGC, and Greenhills branches for dine-in and takeout transactions.

PIZZA HUT

Restaurant chain Pizza hut is giving a free Stuffed Crust upgrade (Cheese, Sausage, or Cheese Pimiento) to voters on May 9. The promo is available for dine-in, takeout, and delivery.

SERENITEA

Milk tea chain Serenitea is giving a 20% discount on any large drink ordered by voters for dine-in or takeout on May 9. Only one drink per voter per store will be accepted.

TENYA

Japanese restaurant Tenya is letting voters enjoy buy one, get one deals on Classic Tendon for dine-in and takeout orders on May 9. One promo redemption per voter only, and showing of indelible ink is required.

THE MOMENT GROUP

The Moment Group is offering a free Digital Moment Card to voters from May 9 to 11. Customers can show their finger with indelible ink at 8Cuts, Manam, Ooma, Din Tai Fung, HuChi Southeast Eats, Mo' Cookies, and The Mess Hall.

TOKYO TOKYO

Japanese restaurant chain Tokyo Tokyo is giving free 20-oz Red Iced Tea to those who will exercise their right to vote on May 9. Customers are required spend at least P400 for dine-in or takeout, and present their inked finger upon ordering.

WENDY'S

This May 9, fast food chain Wendy's is giving a free 6-oz Frosty to voters for a minimum purchase of P100. The deal is valid for dine-in and takeout transactions.

ZIG

Healthy food restaurant Zig is offering 20% off on snack-sized salad bowls to voters on May 9. The offer is valid at Robinsons Magnolia, Glorietta, Grand Central, BGC, and Greenhills branches for dine-in and takeout.