MANILA -- Miss Universe Philippines 2022 Celeste Cortesi was one of the judges of the segment Showtime Sexy Babe of "It's Showtime" on Monday along with Jin Macapagal and Karylle.

Cortesi admitted she is still processing the fact that she won the crown. "I am just so happy and grateful for everything that happened," she told host Vice Ganda.

"And I can not believe it's been already a week since the coronation night. So everything has to sink in my head still," she added.

Cortesi also received praises from Vice and the other hosts Ogie Alcasid and Vhong Navarro.

"You are much, much beautiful in person. ...Mukhang manika, hindi ba? You look like a doll. Just like me," Vice told Cortesi.

Last month, Cortesi of Pasay City was named the Philippines' representative in the next Miss Universe pageant. She bested 30 other candidates for the Miss Universe Philippines 2022 title during the coronation night at the Mall of Asia Arena.

Previously, Cortesi finished in the Top 8 of Miss Earth in 2018, with the title going to Vietnam's Phuong Khanh Nguyen.

Aside from pageantry, Cortesi is also busy with her modeling career, as well as real estate.

