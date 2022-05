MANILA -- For host and former beauty queen Ariella Arida, it's better late than never.

Arida was able to cast her vote on Monday night, revealing that she is among the last people in her polling precinct.

"Last woman standing," she said in her post, which showed her posing with her finger with indelible ink.

Arida rose to fame after representing the Philippines in Miss Universe 2013.

She finished third runner-up in the pageant, which was won by Gabriela Isler of Venezuela.