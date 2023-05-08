Miss Universe owner thankful for warm welcome in Manila

Miss Universe Organization owner Anne Jakrajutatip. Instagram/ Anne Jakrajutatip

MANILA -- The new owner of the Miss Universe Organization is enjoying her stay in Manila, and is thankful for the warm welcome.

In an Instagram post on Monday, Anne Jakrajutatip gave a glimpse of her visit so far, sharing photos of her arrival and where she is currently staying.

"I do enjoy daylight and nightlife in Manila!" she said.

"See you guys soon at the events which are so many of them this week! Once again, thank you for the great warm welcome! I love you!" she added.

Jakrajutatip earlier said she is excited to return to the Philippines for the first time in almost four years.

"I feel like going back home and seeing lots of great friends," she said in an Instagram post.

The Thai entrepreneur has yet to give details about her visit, but it is assumed that she will attend the Miss Universe Philippines 2023 coronation night.

Reigning Miss Universe R'Bonney Gabriel and former titleholder Zozibini Tunzi are also set to grace the national pageant on May 13 at the Mall of Asia Arena in Pasay City as special guests.