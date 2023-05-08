MANILA -- Designer to the beauty queens Bessie Besana took to social media to share the story behind the wedding dress he created for Pia Wurtzbach.

The former Miss Universe tied the knot with travel entrepreneur Jeremy Jauncey on a private island in Seychelles last March, as revealed by the couple last week.

According to Besana, Wurtzbach asked him over breakfast in New York in November last year if he could design a wedding dress for her.

"I wasn't able to respond immediately because I honestly didn't think that I was even going to be an option. She then proceeded to say, 'I want it to be done by a friend and you know me so much and I want you to be a part of my wedding,'" he recalled.

"I admittedly cried a little inside and felt some tears starting to build up at the end of my eyes because I was sincerely touched by her decision," he added.

Besana said the process of designing Wurtzbach's wedding dress went "very smoothly," saying he is happy with "how much trust she has given me with my suggestions and technical decisions."

"Pia, you are truly a great person and I am eternally grateful for how much you have impacted my life. Thank you for always believing in me and my craft of fashion," he said.

JEREMY'S VISION

Besana went on to reveal that the wedding dress he created for Wurtzbach is based on how Jauncey envisioned her as his bride.

He said he found it unconventional yet interesting, as most brides tend to have their own idea of how they will look like on their big day.

"What is interesting about the conceptualization on Pia's dress is that she asked Jeremy about how he envisions his bride as she 'walks down the aisle.' He shared that he sees Pia in a classic corseted bodice with a soft texture and a slit," he said.

Besana continued: "Pia then allowed me to implement Jeremy’s vision using soft Chantilly lace which I manipulated to achieve a skin tone shade. I was also inspired by Pia's idea of soft movements and found a three dimensional petal detail which were attached individually to the dress."

"The asymmetrical pattern moving upward is my personal interpretation of how life has brought Pia through many challenges and eventually found his forever with Jeremy," the designer explained. "The dress also features a play on the back skirt with panels, godet and appliqués. As a request, Pia wanted a sleek skirt silhouette in the front but with a bit of drama at the back."

Looking back, Besana said he is happy that both Wurtzbach and Jauncey loved his creation.

"I was very happy when Pia told me a day before her flight to Seychelles that she really loves her dress. But the cherry on top of the ice cream was when I received a voice note from Jeremy sharing how beautiful his bride was, and that’s all he could ask for. My heart is full seeing the bride and the groom happy," he ended.