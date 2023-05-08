Catriona Gray gives a glimpse of her wardrobe. YouTube/Catriona Gray

MANILA -- Catriona Gray has released the second part of her home tour vlog, which gives a closer look at her bedroom.

This also includes her walk-in closet, which features a mix of local finds and designer pieces.

Shoes and bags from brands such as Aishe, Ninofranco, Jearson Dimavivas, and Calli can be seen on display on the open shelves, along with pieces from Christian Dior and Louis Vuitton.

"I just like mixing timeless pieces, like investment pieces, with local finds. And I feel that best represents my style," she said.

Some of the local footwear in Gray's closet. YouTube/Catriona Gray

Gray has been actively promoting local products and textiles, and these can be seen in other parts of her apartment in Pasig City.

The former Miss Universe has been an arts ambassador of the National Commission for Culture and the Arts since 2020.

Watch the second part of Gray's home tour video below: