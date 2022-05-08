'Paradise!': Former Miss Universe Demi Tebow in awe of Boracay

MANILA - Miss Universe 2017 Demi Tebow took to social media to rave about one of the most famous tourist attractions in the Philippines.

Tebow flew to Boracay for some relaxation time following her duties as one of the hosts of the recently concluded Miss Universe Philippines 2022 pageant at the Mall of Asia Arena in Pasay City, along with Pia Wurtzbach (Miss Universe 2015) and Iris Mittenaere (Miss Universe 2016).

In her first post on Instagram from the island, Tebow shared a majestic aerial shot of the Boracay shore taken from the balcony of her suite.

“Woke up in Paradise!” she gushed in the caption.

In another post, Tebow was seen going to the beach to show it off up close through a video.

“Welcome to… One of the most beautiful places in the world,” she said while adding how the Philippines will always have a special place in her heart.

Before Boracay, Tebow visited Tebow Cure Hospital in Davao City along with the newly-crowned Miss Universe Philippines Celeste Cortesi.

The non-profit charity hospital was established in 2014 through a partnership with the Tim Tebow Foundation which offers free surgeries for children with treatable disabilities.

The former Miss Universe is the wife of the hospital's founder, American football player Tim Tebow.

Prior to this Philippine visit, Tebow was last in the country in 2018 for an event with Wurtzbach and Mittenaere, as well as "World Strongest Man" winners Hafthor Bjornsson, Matins Licis, and Robert Oberst.

