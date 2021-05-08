Support local: Check out these 10 mom-owned restaurants for Mother’s Day celebration

Photos from Mama Lou’s Kitchen, Mom and Tina’s Bakery Cafe, and Bad Cafe Instagram account

There is no better way than to celebrate Mother’s Day with family over good food.

Here are some of the restaurants owned by Filipino “mom-prenuers” to order food from for your Mother’s Day celebration at home.

Mama Lou’s Kitchen

For restaurateur Crystal Tremblay-Sison, the first ingredient of a successful family business is its ability to evoke a comforting sense of home. Mama Lou’s best-selling signature dishes like the baked truffle salpicao, baked squid ink risotto, and beef ribs are well-loved by moms.

Mom and Tina’s Bakery Cafe

Starting with a small counter in Pasig, restaurant owner Tina Santos began selling homemade goods in 1996. Twenty-five years later, Mom and Tina’s, named after her business partnership with mom Belen Torres, now has four branches in Metro Manila known best for their cupcakes, muffins, cookies and sugar-free cake rolls.

Stacy’s

Angelique Castro and Aby Nachura named their restaurant after Castro’s grandmother who, according to them, lived a positive life. That’s the same vibe that they wanted their dining place to have. With quaint interiors, Stacy’s is known for its fun menu that includes soups, cakes, ice creams, and soda fountains.

Sweet Ecstasy

In 2019, Sweet Ecstasy was listed among Asia’s best burger places. Radio DJ Monica Tobias is one of the owners of this supposedly after-hours milk and cookies cafe. But the sugary store began rolling out burgers to bolster its menu. Now, the restaurant is one of the favorite homegrown burger brands.

Angrydobo

Actress, mother, TV host and entrepreneur Judy Ann Santos-Agoncillo introduced this novel concept that highlights steaming hot and yummy adobo bowls. The meat of the adobo rice toppings is complemented with staple vegetables like laing, gising-gising, and kangkong, perfect for that Mother’s Day celebration for a more home-cooked feel.

Bad Cafe

There’s nothing bad in this cafe. The restaurant name is coined from the owners’ first names Brian and Dianne. Dianne Westphal offers something unique to diners starting with the homemade pretzel bun. Other favorites are lemon meringue pie and the calamansi pie.

Fleur de Lys

Chef Jackie Ang Po developed some of her dishes as a bonding moment with her daughter in the kitchen. No wonder her restaurant offers dishes that are made out of love like Yoya Poy’s three-hour bolognese pasta with chorizo and cheesy carbonara with smoked bacon, queso de bola, and mushrooms.

Cibo

Celebrity chef Margarita Fores once thought about giving up on her restaurant business. She turned to her family instead, seeking help from her siblings for support. For almost three decades now, Cibo has been a headliner in the pizza business.

Bistro Pamana

Bistro Pamana by chef mama Happy Ongpauco-Tiu is among 13 food brands under the Happy Concept group, which specializes in offering Filipino dishes with a creative twist. Look back on fun memories with mom with delights like crispy baby pusit, salmon belly sa sampaloc, and pinya or cebu belly lechon.

Mamou

Malou Montano-Fores’ nephew couldn’t pronounce her first name. He started calling her “Tita Mamou” instead, which inspired the restaurant’s name and eventually bloomed into a brand in itself.

Mamou has grown with three branches in Serendra in The Fort, Rockwell in Makati, and in Ortigas with specialties like Lorenzo’s truffle cream pasta, the popular Angus ribeye steak and steamed sea bass.

