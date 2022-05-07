Melanie Marquez found herself in the spotlight again with the recent triumph of her daughter, Michelle Dee, as Miss Universe Philippines Tourism 2022.

“I’m proud of, you sweetheart, even though you surprised me actually that you joined. The courage, you have it. You got it from me,” Marquez told ABS-CBN News in her own inimitable way of expressing happiness for Dee.

“Congratulation for making it as Miss International – ay, Miss Tourism pala. Eto na naman ako,” she went on, laughing at her gaffe before correcting herself.

In her latest quaint quotable quote, Melanie Marquez greets daughter,

Michelle Marquez Dee’s win as Miss Universe Philippines Tourism; and moms celebrating Mothers Day this weekend #inimitable @abscbnnews pic.twitter.com/7UqAZ74RAz — Mario Dumaual (@mariovdumaual) May 6, 2022

The veteran actress and Miss International 1979 made a surprise media gathering Friday in Quezon City where she belatedly announced her electoral bid as the fourth nominee of Lingkud Bayanihan ng Pilipinas (LBP) party-list.

She was previously barred entry at the Miss Universe Philippines coronation last weekend after she failed to show her vaccination card at the Mall of Asia Arena security entrance.

“Nakalimutan kong dalhin kasi di ko rin nakunan sa cell phone,” she related, also clarifying that she is now fully vaccinated.

“Ghostbuster na lang ang kulang ko,” she quipped, referring to COVID-19 vaccination booster.

At the PLDT Home virtual media conference Friday for Miss Universe Philippines winners, where the best traits of their mothers were also cited, Dee told ABS-CBN News: “My mom is really such a character.”

“I was a little scared of her because she’s also a perfectionist but she’s also very loving and caring,” Dee said.

“I admire and value her loyalty. She always stands up for family. The reason I’m big on advocacies is because of her. When I was young, I saw how she helped others and gave back.”

Dee also said she wants to spend precious time with Marquez who will stay only for two weeks in the Philippines.

Meanwhile, Miss Universe Philippines winner Celeste Cortesi also echoed Dee’s sentiment on the importance of strong family bonds.

Celebrating Mother’s Day, Cortesi shared a heartwarming tribute to her Italy-based mom on social media with the caption: “Far from each other, but always connected. To make you proud is the greatest fulfillment of my life.”



Aside from Dee, also joining Cortesi as this year’s Miss Universe Philippines titleholders are Miss Universe Philippines Charity Pauline Cucharo Amelinckx, Miss Universe Philippines 1st runner-up Annabelle McDonnell, and Miss Universe Philippines 2nd runner-up Ma. Katrina Llegado.