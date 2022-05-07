Catriona Gray on #Halalan2022: 'We have the power to change the government'

Screenshot from Leni Robredo's YouTube channel.

MANILA — While the government has the power to help people, Miss Universe 2018 Catriona Gray reminded the public Saturday that people have the power to change the government in the upcoming polls.

"We need to remember that the government has the power to change our lives but we have the power to change the government. The one thing that brought us (here) today is not just a name, it is not just a person, a party, or a color, it is hope, and I am so proud to raise my voice in the pursuit of that very hope alongside each and every one of you," Gray said during her speech in the miting de avance of Vice President Leni Robredo in Makati.

LOOK: Miss Universe 2018 says that the crowd is a testament to Robredo's leadership that gives hope and inspiration as the next president of the country. #Halalan2022 | @ABSCBNNews pic.twitter.com/dup7RWSWZM — Josiah Antonio (@josiahvantonio) May 7, 2022

Gray said that the more than 450,000 people who attended Robredo's miting de avance are a testament to her leadership which gives hope and inspiration.

"I think all of us here know that VP Leni Robredo is not a leader that comes every so often. She is a once in a generation type of bear of hope and change and if you need proof of that statement, look to the people around you," the beauty queen said.

"Aren’t we as diverse as our nation, all ages, communities, backgrounds, and walks of life? See how VP Leni has inspired us to come out of our homes, out of our comfort zones for us to embolden ourselves to raise our voices, to take part in sometimes uncomfortable conversations and polarizing environments," she added.

Gray said that Robredo has inspired many people to step out of their comfort zones to help change their country.

"See how she inspires us to hope again and if you look around you. See all the helping hands, how people have stood up to give our own resources, see how their own hands are not giving handouts but a hand up for everyone who asks for it," Gray said.

"That is what happens when a leader inspires generations not just with words but with consistent actions and perhaps tonight there are some people who may still be undecided whatever color you are, you are welcome here," she added.

She also thanked the volunteers who made the campaign possible, hoping that one of them would be the next set of leaders who will inspire change.

"I’m so hopeful for each and every one of you because perhaps amongst this crowd, perhaps amongst our volunteers are our tomorrow’s leaders. Why not dream that one day we can be that leader that we hope to see," she added.

