Shopping shorts: Malls offer Mother's Day promos

MANILA -- Here are some of the promos and deals offered by malls in the metro and beyond in celebration of Mother's Day.

These are not endorsed by ABS-CBN News.

AYALA MALLS

Customers can shop for Mother's Day gifts at marked down prices in Ayala Malls’ Off the Rack Fair at Circuit, Fairview Terraces, and MarQuee Mall until May 9; and Glorietta, TriNoma, Vertis North, and Harbor Point until May 16. Categories include appliances, fashion, and beauty brands including salon services, among others.

For moms who advocate local craftsmanship and support Filipino designers, visit Alabang Town Center's Philippine Fashion Coalition bazaar featuring apparel, bags, footwear, and accessories by Ann Casas Designs, Earl Gariando, Alchemista, Ai-she Fashion, Adante Leyesa, and Beatriz.

For those who need more time finding the perfect item for mom because of busy schedules, shoppers can also buy belated gifts at Glorietta’s Philippine Fashion Coaltion fair in June with more designers lined up for the event.

Ayala Malls has also styled its al fresco spaces in partnership with local interior designers. Adding to the thrill is its Raffle and Instant Grat promo in partnership with BPI, which rewards patrons with prizes from Jewelmer and The Coffee Bean & Tea Leaf.

For every P1,000 single or accumulated receipt dated from May 1 to 31 at any Ayala Malls store, patrons are qualified to join the raffle for the chance to win a Les Classiques pearl pendant from Jewelmer. One raffle winner will be drawn per participating mall.

Transactions made through BPI entitle customers to more entries: BPI Amore cardholders (Cashback or Platinum Cashback) receive 3 entries for every P1,000 receipt; while BPI cardholders (Credit, Debit, or Prepaid) and purchases from any Jewelmer store receive 2 entries for every P1,000 receipt. On the other hand, cash or non-BPI cardholders receive 1 entry for every P1,000 receipt.

The Instant Grat promo is open to all BPI Amore cardholders. For a minimum of P3,000 in single or accumulated receipts, patrons receive one P100 Gift Certificate voucher from The Coffee Bean & Tea Leaf. Vouchers are redeemable until September 30.

ROBINSONS MALLS

As a Mother's Day treat, Robinsons Malls will present a Mom care kit packed with alcohol, make-up remover, cleansing wipes, lip balm, castor oil, hand soap, and vitamins for all mommies spotted dining at the al fresco areas of selected malls on May 8 and 9 from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.

These include Galleria, Robinsons Magnolia, Robinsons Place Manila, Metro East, Galleria South, Robinsons Place Imus, Robinsons Place Dasmariñas, Robinsons Tagaytay, Robinsons Place Antipolo, Robinsons Place Malolos, Robinsons Place Gen. Trias, and Robinsons Place Naga.

Customers can also check out Robinsons Malls' Mother’s Day gift and promo guide on its social media pages. They can shop with RPersonal Shoppers Robbie and Rosie on May 7-9, 14-16, and 21 23 and get an exclusive care kit for Mom as an additional surprise.

They can also avail of free delivery on May 8 and 9 from Robbie and Rosie for a minimum purchase of P1,000 from any restaurant in Robinsons Galleria and Robinsons Magnolia. RPersonal Shopper Services can be contacted at (0921) 499-2958 (Robinsons Magnolia), (0968) 294-9444 (Robinsons Galleria), and (0919) 430-5887 (Robinsons Place Manila).

Meanwhile, customers can get free delivery from Mangan for a minimum single receipt purchase of P300 from any of the mall food tenants of Robinsons Starmills Pampanga and Robinsons Angeles.

Put a personal touch on gifts and win Robinsons Universal e-gift certificates by joining the card-making online art contest with the theme of, "My Favorite Moment with Mom." Open to children 16 years old and below, the contest requires a single receipt purchase worth at least P1,000 dated May 1 to 31, 2021 from any participating store in Robinsons Malls, a photo of the artwork, a photo of the artist holding the artwork.

Visit the website and social media pages of Robinsons Malls for more promos and details.

SHANGRI-LA PLAZA

Shangri-La Plaza is inviting families to celebrate Mother's Day at the its al fresco spots on May 8 and 9.

The mall has readied the Streetscape and the Al Fresco at The Ledge areas for the community to enjoy their favorite dishes.

End the meal on a sweet note by getting a free cupcake baked by Edsa Shangri-La Hotel for every minimum single purchase of P2,500. To avail, just present the receipt to the Concierge at the Level 1 of the Main Wing.

Want to have a celebration at home? Shang restaurants like Banapple, Duck & Buvette, Italianni’s, Mary Grace Café, Cyma, Fiesta Alamexo, House of Wagyu, Kettle, Wobbly Pan, and Via Mare are offering food platters for takeout and delivery services.

Customers can also surprise and pamper Mom with something thoughtful and unique from Rustan's Department Store, or check out Shang's Mother’s Day Fair at the Food Forum happening on May 8 and 9.

Shang has also prepared a string of fun online activities for every mom with #MommaAbilities happening on its social media pages until May 9. With the help of Shang's top beauty and wellness brands, moms can get tips to improve their daily haircare and skincare routines, expand their cooking and organizing skills, nurture their green thumb and become a plantita, and look their best for every Zoom meeting and party.