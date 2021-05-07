'My popster heart': Rabiya Mateo happy to get message of support from Sarah G, Matteo

MANILA -- Rabiya Mateo could not contain her happiness as one of her idols wished her luck in the upcoming Miss Universe pageant.

The beauty queen uploaded a video greeting from Pop Star Princess Sarah Geronimo and her husband, actor Matteo Guidicelli, on her Instagram page on Thursday night.

In the caption, Mateo wrote: "Someone is kinikilig right now. Awww, my popster heart."

"I love you," she added, tagging Geronimo's Instagram account.

As seen in the video, Geronimo started her message by jokingly introducing Mateo to the man beside her.

"To our Miss Universe, Rabiya Mateo, meet my husband, Matteo," she said.

Guidicelli took his turn, saying they wish Mateo "all the best" and that they are "praying for you, rooting for you."

"God bless you and thank you so much for representing the Philippines with all you can," he said.

Geronimo went on to say they are "very proud" of the beauty queen.

"Whatever happens, do it for the glory of God... Congratulations in advance," she said.

"May God grant you wisdom and courage as you represent our country in the Miss Universe pageant," she ended.

Mateo is already in Florida for the 69th Miss Universe, which will be held on May 16 (May 17 in Manila).

She hopes to win the Philippines' fifth crown after Catriona Gray (2018), Pia Wurtzbach (2015), Margie Moran (1973), and Gloria Diaz (1969).

