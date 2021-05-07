LOOK: JC Intal the artist holds 2nd solo art exhibit

From the looks of it, former basketball pro JC Intal is having a ball in retirement.

Intal, who announced his retirement from the PBA two months ago, is now a full-time artist.

In fact, he has already launched his second solo exhibit at the Art Fair Philippines on Thursday.

"Bago na ang routine ko. Painting na ako ngayon," he said in the PBA website. "Focus na ako sa art."

JC Intal with fellow artist Ronald Ventura.

The exhibit, which runs until May 15, is hosted by J Studio. The same studio also staged Intal's first art show February of last year.

The exhibit is aptly named "Second Quarter."

Before becoming a full time painter, Intal spent 13 seasons in the PBA.

He played for Air21, Barako Bull, Barangay Ginebra, the Purefoods franchise, before finally calling it quits with Phoenix.

He won a PBA championship with B-Meg in the 2012 Commissioner's Cup and was a three-time PBA All Star before calling it quits.

