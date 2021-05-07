Kris Aquino to give away P5,000 to selected netizens for Mother’s Day celebration

Photo from Kris Aquino Instagram account

In celebration of Mother’s Day on Sunday, actress and host Kris Aquino is giving away cash prizes to selected mothers on several social media platforms to make the occasion extra special.

On her Instagram and Facebook page, Aquino announced that her team will be choosing best answers from netizens who will explain why they love their mothers and why they should receive P5,000.

She will be picking 14 winning answers on Instagram and 28 from Facebook.

“I want to make moms happy so if you are one of their kids and gusto mong paligayahin ang nanay ninyo this Mother's Day...I will choose 14 of you who are on IG,” she said.

The Queen of all Media said money should be spent for their mothers and not for selfish reasons.

“I will give you P5,000 each para this Mother's Day...hindi para sa inyo ha. Don't be selfish. Ano ang gusto n'yong bilhin o kung para saan yung P5,000 na ipadadala ko para sa inyo para mapaligaya nyo ang mga nanay nyo this Mother's Day,” she added.

The actress also said her prizes are open not just for biological mothers but even to those who acted as a mother to someone.

“Kung hindi man yung biological mom mo yung nagpalaki sa'yo, it could be you aunt, it could be your sister, lola... kung sino man ang gusto mong i-celebrate, na nagpalaki sayo. The person you consider who acted like your mother, kung sino man siya, bibigyan ko ng P5,000 on your behalf para mapaligaya natin on Mother's Day.”

Aquino also noted how May 8, a day before the Mother’s Day, is very significant to her family, revealing it was the same day in 1980 when her family was given the go signal to leave for the United States.

His father, the late Sen. Benigno Aquino Jr., had to undergo heart-bypass surgery. Her stay in Boston changed her life after experiencing a normal family life, she said.

“That really changed my life kasi parati kong sinasabi na for those 3 years na we're living in Boston, that's the only time I experienced what it's like to have a normal family life,” Aquino quipped.

She went on to share that unlike her, who experienced having both mother and father together for 3 years in the US, Bimby and Josh did not have the chance to spend that long with their biological fathers.

“But I feel naman, I've done my best to make sure kung ano man yung naging kulang sa buhay nila, as a mom napunuan ko yun,” she explained.

Related videos:

Watch more in iWantTFC

Watch more in iWantTFC