Janella Salvador returns to work with a magazine shoot for Mother’s Day issue

Photo from Janella Salvador Instagram account

Actress Janella Salvador is slowly returning back in front of the camera as she set to grace a lifestyle magazine to mark this year’s Mother’s Day celebration.

In an interview uploaded on Star Magic’s YouTube page, Salvador showed a sneak peek of the shoot for Metro.style which she admitted that she missed after focusing on her pregnancy and taking care of his son, Jude.

“I am very very excited to go back to work. I was super excited about the shoot today. I really missed everything. I missed this full setup. It's the teamwork that I missed like this whole process when you shoot,” she said.

Asked about her plans on Mother’s Day, the actress, who will be marking the special occasion for the first time as a mom, said she does not have any plans yet.

According to her, she might be celebrating the event at home with baby Jude and her partner Markus Paterson.

“Actually I don't have any plans to celebrate Mother's Day this year but I'm just excited to spend it with family...spend it with Jude here at home. Be safe,” Salvador quipped.

Throughout her journey as a mother, Salvador said she was surprised how strong her body during her pregnancy and giving birth.

“What I discovered is that my body is stronger than I thought it was because the amount of the pain and what you have to go through to give birth to a human being is crazy,” she said.

She said how it became easy for her now to wake up early which she found difficult to do before.

“I didn't think I could do it but I did so I discovered that I am actually strong. Kaya ko pala magising agad-agad ng 3AM kasi dati hirap na hirap ako,” Salvador revealed.

The actress went on to share that she was having doubts about raising a child. But after giving birth to Jude, she eventually found her maternal side.

“When I was pregnant pa lang, I was having doubts na kaya ko ba i-raise si Jude. Will I be mentally strong for it? Will I be up for it? Once he was here, it's just automatic. Mother’s instinct. I didn't know I had a maternal side to me,” she added.

Salvador returned to the Philippines last February along with Paterson and their baby, after months of staying in the United Kingdom.

Related videos:

Watch more in iWantTFC