What it takes to be crowned Mister International Philippines

The contestants of this year's Mister International Philippines

MANILA -- Fifty-five candidates from different parts of the Philippines will compete to secure the Mister International Philippines (MIPH) crown.

Set to take place on June 28 at the New Frontier Theatre in Cubao, Quezon City, MIPH will switch to an even higher gear with a series of workshops dedicated to strengthen the skills and abilities of each candidate in grooming, professional imaging, personality development, Q&A, financial literacy and leadership excellence.

According to owner Atty. Manuel Deldio, this year’s pageant will focus on what the “King” stands for and how he inspires other people to be a good human being.

“Someone who is not only distinctively handsome but someone who has genuine heart for people,” said Deldio on what he’s looking for.

During the media presentation, each “King” showed his charisma and personality while securely parading to convince the judges that they have what it takes to become the next Mister International Philippines and represent the country to the international stage.

“Male pageants matter too. Just like our beauty queens, our Kings have something to say too. Proudly Pinoy with a heart ang talagang hinahanap namin,” Deldio said.

Aside from press favorites Austin Cabatana of Quezon City, Nathaniel Tiu of Cebu City, and Jay Mark Omolon of Palawan, other early standouts were Ralph Lawrence Regala of Sta. Mesa, Hassan Fernandez of Isabela, Micahelle Joy Dumalaon of Olongapo City, and Kenneth Aniban of Cavite City.