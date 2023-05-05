PH diplomat at Pinoy artists lumahok sa Art Shopping Paris Fair

PARIS – Ibinida ng Pinoy artists ang kanilang obra sa Salon International d’art Contemporain sa Art Shopping Paris Fair sa Carrousel du Louvre sa France kamakailan.

Tampok sa art fair ang mga obra nina Philippine Ambassador to France Junever Mahilum-West, Margo Babilonia-Calderero at Marites van Vianen, na kinagiliwan ng contemporary art enthusiasts.

Unang pagkakataon ito ni Ambassador Mahilum-West na maipamalas sa exhibit ang kanyang Philippine fish-inspired paintings.

Hango ito sa kanyang mga karanasan at alaala noong kanyang kabataan.

“Painting is a way to relax for me. I always like drawing and painting and I’m using gouache and I just paint what I remember from my childhood, like Philippine fishes, fruits, etcetera, ” sabi ni Ambassador Junever Mahilum-West, Philippine Embassy sa Paris.

Espesyal din ang exhibit lalo’t kasama niya sa art space ang kanyang asawang si John West, na nag-exhibit din. Chinese painting techniques, Chinese ink at water colour sa rice paper, portraits ang forte ni Mahilum-West na regular exhibitor sa art fairs.

“I love painting portraits because I think the faces have so much interesting character, so much to learn about the person. Because of COVID times, I painted a portrait of me with a Covid mask, and because I love my wife so much, I painted her portrait, too,” sabi ni John West, artist.

Magkaiba man ang painting style, hanga si West sa art pieces ng Ambassador.

“So brilliant. I think there’s beauty in the details, subtle and sophistication and I just love that,” dagdag ni West.

Pinuri rin ng kababayang art enthusiast ang realistic art ng Ambassador.

“I love it. It’s like very realistic. She loves fish, her work is like they are real. These fishes are very familiar because they are from the Philippines,” sabi ni Mary Joyce Tamayo, art enthusiast.

Si Margo Calderero naman, humuhugot ng inspirasyon sa kanyang art pieces mula sa kaniyang mga naging biyahe sa iba-ibang bansa.

“This one is “Darro”,the title was inspired by my travel to Sumatra. This is “Istri”, the girl making Sambal Oelek. And yes, she’s making sambal Oelek for breakfast, every morning she does that. So I mixed it with stones and real stones,” sabi Margo Babilonia-Calderero, artist.

Laman naman ng artwork ni Marites van Vianen ang pasasalamat sa tulong ng France sa Pilipinas sa gitna ng COVID pandemic.

“This painting called Sole’s Soul is one of my projects called Art of Resilience that represents how I, as a Filipino artist, have the courage, willing to confront agony and be brave from what was happening in our world during the pandemic,” paliwanag ni van Vianen, artist.

Ang bawat painting na maibebenta ay malaking tulong para sa scholars ng ACCES o Art & Cross-Cultural Exchange Society, isang asosasyon na tumutulong sa mga estudyante sa Pilipinas.

Dalawang beses kada taon ginaganap ang Art Shopping Trade Show sa Paris na sinalihan ngayon ng mahigit 450 artists at galleries.

Para sa mga nagbabagang mga balita tungkol sa ating mga kababayan sa France, tumutok sa TFC News sa TV Patrol.