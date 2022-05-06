Beauty queen-turned-actress Alyssa Muhlach: Instagram: @alyssamuhlach

MANILA — “Next time na ang korona, KathNiel muna!”

This was beauty queen-turned-actress Alyssa Muhlach’s lighthearted declaration Friday, as she revealed putting off plans to make her pageant comeback this year.

Muhlach, who represented the Philippines in the 2018 Reina Hispanoamericana pageant, briefly spoke about her pageant and acting careers during the media launch of the upcoming ABS-CBN teleserye “2 Good 2 Be True.”

Muhlach, one of the cast members, teased that her character will have shades of being an antagonist. “Hindi naman malala. Malalaman na lang nila sa story,” she said.

She was taking her turn to speak about her experience working with Kathryn Bernardo and Daniel Padilla, the lead stars of the series.

“Lahat kami, we can say that we are so honored to work with KathNiel. Actually, ako rin kasi, iyan ‘yung sinabi ko sa KathNiel, ‘Napanood ko kayo growing up!’” she said, laughing.

“Kasi, magka-age kami kaya literal na when I [come home from] school, sila talaga ‘yung pinapanood namin sa TV, sa serye,” she explained.

Muhlach then recalled once telling Bernardo about her planned return to pageantry in 2022, and why she ultimately decided against it.

“Naalala ko, kinuwento ko kay Kath, I was actually thinking of joining another pageant this year. Pero sabi ko, ‘Next time na ang korona, KathNiel muna!’” she said.

Muhlach, who previously joined Miss World Philippines in 2018, did not mention which national pageant she had considered joining. Miss Universe Philippines recently crowned its 2022 titlist, Celeste Cortesi; while Binibining Pilipinas is set to crown its titlists for this year, including the country’s next representative to Miss International.

