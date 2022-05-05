Mother's Day 2022: Meals and treats for Mom

MANILA -- Check out these Mother's Day food offerings that will surely bring a smile on your mom's face.

CONTI'S TRIPLE BERRY MOUSSE CAKE

Conti's Bakeshop and Restaurant is offering the Triple Berry Mousse cake for Mother's Day.

The new cake is made with layers of vanilla sponge cake, blueberry, raspberry, and strawberry mousse between crunchy granola bits and a crispy butter crust, then topped with mixed berries coulis.

The Triple Berry Mousse cake is available for dine-in, takeout, and pick-up in all Conti's stores, and for delivery on the website and via GrabFood. It is priced at P1,135 SRP for the whole cake, and P165 per slice.

A limited-edition Cradle of Love tote bag designed by renowned Filipino artist June Digan comes as a complimentary gift with every purchase of Triple Berry Mousse cake from May 6 to 9.

EDSA SHANGRI-LA'S DINING DEALS

Edsa Shangri-La hotel has a menu of dining packages to pamper moms this weekend.

The Mad for Lobsters offering is available for lunch and dinner at HEAT at P3,500 net, inclusive of a carafe of the Drink of the Month.

The Lobby Lounge, on the other hand, is serving Mother's Day Afternoon Tea for the whole month of May from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m. Priced at P1,450 net, it includes raspberry scones, savory items, pastries, and tea.

Moms who are craving for Japanese food can enjoy the Matsuri Buffet by Senju, which includes hand-pressed rolls, sashimi, teppanyaki, sukiyaki, and dessert. It is available from 11:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. on May 8 at P3,000 net.

Meanwhile, Edsa Shangri-La also has specialty cakes and bespoke hampers at The Bakeshop, as well as edible nibbles starting at P250 per piece for the whole month of May.

HONEYBON'S PISTACHIO NOUGAT CAKE

Honeybon's Mother's Day offering is the Pistachio Nougat Cake, which has meringue with nougat and crushed pistachios in between two layers of classic vanilla chiffon cake.

The cake is then covered with vanilla whipped cream dotted with crushed pistachios, then crowned with even more crushed pistachios for a delightful finish.

It is available for P1,250 at Honeybon stores at SM Megamall and Festival Mall Alabang.

MANG INASAL'S MOTHER'S DAY TREAT

Mang Inasal's mommy customers who will dine in and celebrate Mother's Day until May 8 can enjoy a free extra scoop of ube ice cream when they order the Extra Creamy Halo-Halo Regular Size at the restaurant.

At 11 a.m. on May 6, celebrity endorser Dimples Romana will lead the Mother's Day Momfluencers Conference on the Mang Inasal Facebook page. Live viewers will be given the chance to win Mang Inasal gift certificates during the program.

MAX'S MOTHER'S DAY BUNDLE

Max's has a Mother's Day bundle which includes one Whole Fried Chicken, Lechon Kawali Kare-Kare, Lumpiang Shanghai, Large Plain Rice, and a Mini Caramel Cake. It is available for dine-in, takeout, and delivery until May 31.

Customers may also order the Caramel Cake, which is made of vanilla chiffon filled with buttercream icing and frosted with troubadour icing, for P499.

MIMI AND BROS' FREE CHEESECAKE

On May 7 and 8, Mimi & Bros is giving patrons a Free Basque Burnt Cheesecake for their Mother’s day celebrations.

The offer requires a minimum purchase of P1,200 by dine-in guests.

Mimi & Bros is located at Crossroads, 32nd Street in Bonifacio Global City.

MOTHER'S DAY AT CITY OF DREAMS MANILA

The restaurants at City of Dreams Manila have prepared diverse offerings in celebration of Mother's Day.

Crystal Dragon has a Mother's Day ala carte menu available for

lunch and dinner until May 10. On May 8, moms get a sweet surprise at the end of the meal.

Nobu Manila, on the other hand, will serve Sunday brunch with dishes that meld Japanese and Peruvian flavors, laid out on a buffet counter and also brought to the table via a special a la carte menu. The brunch buffet price starts at P2,950 net per person for the standard package, inclusive of non- alcoholic beverages and mocktails.

Moms looking for Filipino food can go to Haliya, while those craving for pastries and confections can head to Cafe Society, which has edible gift choices from May 6 to 8. Among these are chocolate rose bouquets, flower meringues, hazelnut praline passion passion fruit cake, and choco cream bun almond.

TATATITO'S NEW DISHES

Just in time for Mother's Day celebrations, Tatatito has rolled out two unique renditions of Filipino dishes.

Inspired by the subtle flavors and bold look of adobong pusit, Squid Ink Bamboo Rice is best enjoyed with Tatatito's signature dishes like Tuna Belly Inasal, Classic Crispy Pata, and Crispy Binusog na Pusit.

Seafood-loving moms, on the other hand, can try the Ginataang Salmon, which sits on a bed of silky coconut sauce. It is served with vegetables mustasa, cherry tomatoes, string beans, okra, eggplant, and onions.

Tatatito Filipino Home Kitchen is located at the ground floor of OPL Building, 100 Don Carlos Palanca Street, Legaspi Village, Makati City.

THE FARM AT SAN BENITO'S MOTHER'S DAY MEAL

This Mother's Day weekend, The Farm at San Benito is offering a healthy three-course meal with a special drink from Alive for P1,800++.

Available on May 7 and 8, the meal includes Vegetable Chowder, Whole Wheat Farfalle Pasta with Truffle Oil Mushroom, Black Sticky Rice with Mangoes, and Coconut Milk and Strawberry Balsamic Juice.

The Farm at San Benito, located in Batangas, is also giving visitors 30% off on select wellness treatments for the month of May.