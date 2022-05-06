

MANILA -- Michelle Dee may not have won the Miss Universe Philippines (MUP) 2022 crown, but she has taken with her many other things after joining the national pageant.

In a virtual media interview organized by PLDT Home on Friday, which was also attended by her fellow Miss Universe Philippines queens, Dee said she has nothing but gratitude after competing in a beauty pageant for the second time.

Aside from gaining new pageant sisters, she also learned the importance of taking risks and constantly improving one's self.

"There are so many things that I've taken away from the pageant, not just the sisterhood but really just the overall experience. I've realized that it's so important to take risks. Especially coming from another pageant, it put a lot of pressure and insecurities to perform," she admitted.

"But at the end of the day, as long as you put your best foot forward and you just give your all, you become a better version than you were yesterday," she added.

"And that's something that I live for, that feeling of progress, that feeling of conquering my fears."

Dee was given the Miss Universe Philippines Tourism title, with the top crown going to one of her close friends, Celeste Cortesi.

Prior to this, Dee won the Miss World Philippines 2019 title and went on to finish in the Top 12 of the Miss World pageant.

And while things did not turn out as she planned, Dee said she would not change a thing about her Miss Universe Philippines 2022 experience.

"It took a lot of me to actually join, and I wouldn't change a single thing about it," she said, also taking the opportunity to thank her family, friends, and supporters.

Dee went on to reiterate her support for Cortesi as she aims for the Philippines' fifth crown. In a previous Instagram post, she said she believes that her friend's Miss Universe Philippines win is "well-deserved."